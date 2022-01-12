One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills’ defense grounds New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills locked up the AFC East division title with their 27-10 victory over the New York Jets in the regular-season finale. The offense struggled for a good portion of the game, which kept it much closer than it should have been given how well the Bills’ defense played.

Their impressive performance in Week 18 brought the Bills’ points-per-game-allowed to 17.0—best in the NFL. According to the team’s PR department, this is the first time in Buffalo Bills franchise history that the team has finished the regular season as the number-one scoring defense in the league. They also finished as the league’s best defense by yards allowed per game at 272.8 yards per game. The last time the team finished with the lowest yards per game allowed in the league was the 1999 season.

On top of finishing first in the NFL in points per game allowed and yards per game allowed, the Bills also finished first in total yards per play, passing yards, passing yards per play, first downs allowed per game, and third down conversion rate allowed per the team. Not bad for a defense with no first-team Pro Bowlers.