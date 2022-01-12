Buffalo Bills Links, 1/12: All eyes on Wild Card clash with Patriots

The Buffalo Bills won their second straight AFC East divisional championship and earned the right to host their divisional rivals, the New England Patriots, Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by breaking down the key matchups to watch as Buffalo looks to defeat New England in the first playoff matchup between these teams in nearly 60 years.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Buffalo hosting New England on Wild Card weekend
The last time the Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Orchard Park, New England turned back the clock, throwing the football only three times while rushing 46 times for 222 yards during a 14-10 win on a blustery Monday night in December. We hear from Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer and Sean McDermott on round three of Bills vs. Patriots, and analyze how Allen and New England quarterback Mac Jones have performed in the first two meetings, and what adjustments McDermott and Bill Belichick might make. We break down the top storylines to watch, explore why Stefon Diggs thinks Allen needs to take something off of his passes in the cold weather, see how Buffalo and New England bring different kinds of streaks into this Wild Card clash, examine if playing at home is really an advantage for Buffalo in the postseason, and more!
Last thoughts on win over Jets
We explore why Buffalo has found success in the running game over the last five weeks of the regular season, especially when employing more heavy personnel sets (with an extra offensive lineman) like they did in the win over the New York Jets. We also analyze how Josh Allen used the naked bootleg on play-action passes to fuel Buffalo’s offense, give credit to the Bills’ third down defense for clamping down vs. the Jets, and relive the last time Buffalo clinched a divisional crown by knocking off the Jets.
Frazier, Daboll, Schoen drawing interest around the NFL
The Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins are interested in interviewing current Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll about their head coaching vacancies, while the Bears also have interest in speaking with assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier about their head coaching opening. Switching to the front office, the New York Giants reportedly want to bring in Buffalo assistant general manager Joe Schoen for a chat about their general manager vacancy. Such is life when you’re a successful assistant coach/front office staffer of a team that has made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons.
Odds and ends
We discuss how Buffalo’s defense cemented its status as the league’s best unit...despite not having any players named to the Pro Bowl rosters. We also explore how Buffalo’s second-half comeback to force overtime vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the catalyst for the team’s late-season surge, see where the Bills check in on the latest NFL power rankings, speculate on whether Emmanuel Sanders should take Gabriel Davis’s spot in the starting lineup, and more.
