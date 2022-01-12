All our coverage: Bills host Patriots on Wild Card weekend!

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots this Saturday night on Wild Card weekend. It’s the third time this season the two teams will face each other after splitting the previous games.

It’s the first time since the AFL-NFL merger that the two teams have played in the postseason. They played one AFL East play-in game in 1963 when they were still the Boston Patriots. Boston won thanks to six turnovers and headed to the AFL Championship Game where they were blown out by the San Diego Chargers.

Buffalo opened as a 4.5-point favorite with an over/under of 43.5 points. Both lines have moved down, with money coming in on the Patriots, and sat at 3.5 points and 42.5 points, respectively, before moving back up and settling in the middle.

