Not Another Buffalo Podcast: Sideline phones beware, the Pats are back in town

The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title at home for the first time in 26 years, the Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots, and because the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the wildest games ever, the Patriots will now head to Buffalo for their third matchup of the year. All is right with the world.

The guys cover all the major Bills storylines heading into Wild Card weekend, and what to expect from Saturday night’s home tilt.

Jon, Pat, and Brando also address topics like Beasley vs. McKenzie usage, Matt Haack, Hyde returning punts, and whether throwing spaghetti against the wall is an age-old tradition or reckless behavior.

Plus, another Salute to a Standout of the Streak, and a Buffalo Sabres Update.

