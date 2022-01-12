Injury report: Bills mostly clean heading into Patriots’ Wild Card game

With a short week of practice thanks to a Saturday night playoff game, the Buffalo Bills conducted their first practice of the week on Tuesday instead of Wednesday this week. Like in recent weeks, the first practice was a walk-through.

The Bills only had two players on the injury report this week.

Defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) were both full participants in the walkthrough after missing Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets. That’s great news for Buffalo.

The New England Patriots weren’t so lucky, with twelve limited participants on Tuesday. They had several players missing on Wednesday, as well.

Buffalo hasn’t had cornerback Tre’Davious White (ACL tear) or defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (knee) in either of their games against the Patriots this year following their injuries in November. The only player that saw time against the Patriots and won’t be suited up as of now is left guard Ike Boettger. He left the second game between the two clubs with a ruptured Achilles, but the line played well in his absence.

The Patriots have a significant listing on their COVID-19 list for the week. Starting cornerback Jalen Mills was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. A potential replacement, rookie CB Shaud Wade, was placed on the list Monday. Along with Myles Bryant, who just returned from the COVID list himself, the Patriots only have Joejuan Williams and Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson at cornerback on their active roster.