Joe Schoen gets interview request from Chicago Bears as he chats with Giants

The Chicago Bears have requested an interview with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen. Schoen has been with the Bills since Brandon Beane was named general manager in 2017. He is interviewing on Wednesday with the New York Giants for their open GM position, as well.

The general consensus around Schoen is that he and one of Buffalo’s coordinators will be a package deal; either offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will come to work on getting the most out of a young quarterback or defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will come in to right the ship, be a mentor figure, and hire an offensive guru to manage that side of the ball.

Chicago has already put in interview requests for both Daboll and Frazier, as well.

The Buffalo Bills could lose two of their top lieutenants in the front office in consecutive offseasons, after number-three man Dan Morgan left for the Carolina Panthers a year ago to become their top assistant. Schoen interviewed for the vacant general manager job with the Carolina Panthers last year but didn’t make it past the opening round.

Originally with the Panthers, Schoen started as an intern in 2000 and worked his way up the scouting ranks. He moved to Miami in 2008, moving up their ladder to the Miami Dolphins’ number-three spot from 2014 to 2017 before getting the promotion to come to Buffalo. His focus has usually been in the college scouting ranks as opposed to pro personnel and free agents.

The Bills have a strong culture in the personnel department. After 2017, vice president of player personnel Brian Gaines was hired by the Houston Texans as general manager. Morgan moved up, and now Schoen becomes the next name on the list. The Bills have put together a solid roster in the six years since Beane has taken over the helm.

The Bears have cast a wide net at general manager, requesting permission to interview Cleveland Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Indianapolis Colts Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown, San Francisco 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon, Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook, Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds, New Orleans Saints Assistant General Manager Jeff Ireland, Pittsburgh Steelers VP of Football and Business Administration Omar Khan, former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith, and New England Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf in addition to Schoen. That’s ten candidates, at least.