The Bruce Exclusive: A STEW somewhat suppressed is not a STEW totally sacrificed

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce tackles Black Monday lessons for teams that didn’t fire anyone, the lack of meaning behind scoring chronology, and how bonus chasing isn’t mutually exclusive from being a team player. PLUS, plurality pie and the final QB STEW of the season! Listen now ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card game against the New England Patriots!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.