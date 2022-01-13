 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jamie D. and Big Newt: Buffalo Bills playoff chatter with Anthony Marino

Anthony Marino is in for Jamie this week.

By Anthony Marino
The regular season is over, and the Buffalo Bills are once again the AFC East champions. In this episode, Anthony Marino joins Big Newt to discuss the Week 18 victory over the New York Jets, along with Saturday’s match-up with the New England Patriots.

Newt shares his highs and lows from the game, while I discuss the specifics of my newfound “beef” with Reid Ferguson. Check out the episode below, and feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments section.

