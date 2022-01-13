Bills vs Patriots: Buffalo has zero players on injury report

The Buffalo Bills have zero players on their final injury report of the week.

Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs received rest days and were limited on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, but no injuries for them.

DE Efe Obada and WR Emmanuel Sanders both missed the Week 18 finale, but that was more precautionary according to head coach Sean McDermott. He said Sanders could have played with his knee injury but they opted to give him more rest heading into the playoffs.

Buffalo hasn’t had cornerback Tre’Davious White (ACL tear) or defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (knee) in either of their games against the Patriots this year following their injuries in November. The only player that saw time against the Patriots and won’t be suited up as of now is left guard Ike Boettger. He left the second game between the two clubs with a ruptured Achilles, but the line played well in his absence.

The New England Patriots have a significant listing on their COVID-19 list for the week. Starting cornerback Jalen Mills was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. A potential replacement, rookie CB Shaun Wade, was placed on the list Monday. Along with Myles Bryant, who just returned from the COVID list himself, the Patriots only have Joejuan Williams and Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson at cornerback on their active roster. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste was activated from the list on Wednesday.

New England’s injury report is extensive, and while no players are out or doubtful, several were limited or did not practice this week. (LP = limited practice, DNP = did not practice)

C David Andrews, Shoulder (LP)

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle (LP)

DB Cody Davis, Wrist (LP)

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring (LP)

LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee (LP)

LB Brandon King, Toe (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh (LP)

S Adrian Phillips, Knee (LP)

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle (DNP)

Wynn was limited at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Collins didn’t practice Wednesday but did on Thursday. The rest were all limited for the entire week.