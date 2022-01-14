Buffalo Bills Links, 1/14: Bills fully healthy heading into playoffs

The NFL added an additional regular-season game to its schedule in 2021, which increased the likelihood that teams would have more injured players to deal with during the course of the season.
But as the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the New England Patriots in a Wild Card clash at Highmark Stadium, today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the health of both squads heading into this pivotal playoff showdown.
The Bills are the healthiest they’ve been since the season began, while the Patriots list several key starters among 13 players listed as questionable for the game.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Final injury reports
Just in time for the Wild Card game, Buffalo is the healthiest the team has been all season, with zero players receiving an injury designation leading up to Saturday night’s home playoff game and everyone being available vs. the Patriots. On the other side, 13 Patriots have the questionable designation, including safety Kyle Dugger and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who was carted off the field during New England’s regular-season finale vs. the Miami Dolphins.
- Bills, Patriots put out final injury reports: Big updates on Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills healthy on final injury report ahead of facing New England Patriots | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills vs. Patriots: Bills list no players on their injury report - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills do not use any game status designations for Wild Card game - BuffaloBills.com
Buffalo vs. New England: Round 3
The road team has won each meeting between these AFC East foes. Leading up to the game, we discuss how the Bills, who led the NFL in sacks over the last four weeks, will need to rely on their resurgent pass rush to make life miserable for Mac Jones and the Patriots. We also examine why running back Devin Singletary will play a “pivotal” role, hear from head coach Sean McDermott on why the Bills will be “well-prepared” for whatever Bill Belichick throws at them, break down the key matchups to watch, and more!
- How resurgent Bills pass rush could hold key against Mac Jones, Patriots - Democrat & Chronicle
- GMFB | Devin Singletary is ‘pivotal’ vs. Pats - BuffaloBills.com
- LISTEN: McDermott: ‘We will be well-prepared’ for Saturday - WGR 550
- Game Preview | Bills vs. Patriots | Wild Card Weekend - BuffaloBills.com
- View from Vegas: Bills could ride trend of playoff return after conference title game loss | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Alan Pergament: Why Bills-Patriots playoff game is scheduled for Saturday night | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier are each scheduled to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy. Plus, with temperatures expected to stay in the low single-digits, we discuss why Wild Card ticket prices are plummeting, relive the five coldest playoff games in NFL history, and hear from former New York Jet Bart Scott on his unusual advice for how Josh Allen can stay warm Saturday night.
- Report: Bills’ Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier set to interview with Miami Dolphins | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills-Patriots Wild Card ticket prices dropping like Saturday’s temperature | News 4 Buffalo
- A look at the five coldest playoff games in NFL history as Patriots, Bills prepare for frigid conditions - CBSSports.com
- Bills-Patriots playoff game may be second coldest in team history - Democrat & Chronicle
- ‘Take the blue pill:’ Bart Scott suggests Bills’ Josh Allen use Viagra to stay warm vs. Patriots - newyorkupstate.com
- Bart Scott’s advice for Josh Allen: ‘Take some Viagra’ - WGR 550
