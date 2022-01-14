Bills coordinators getting solid betting odds as head coach candidates

The head coach carousel is rotating feverishly, and nearly a quarter of the league is looking for a new man on the headset. With the Buffalo Bills’ recent success on both sides of the ball, their coordinators are both drawing impressive betting odds as the next permanent coach of multiple franchises, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is the second-likeliest candidate for the Chicago Bears at +500, just behind Jim Harbaugh (+450). For the New York Giants’ opening, he’s further down the list at +900. He’s far down the list with the Miami Dolphins at +2200 and as a former head coach in Minnesota, he’s not even on the board there. He’s also not on the list of potential coaches for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a finalist with the Houston Texans last year, but odds for that job aren’t yet posted. They were late to the party.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll isn’t the favorite anywhere, but he’s near the top on multiple lists. He is second for the Giants (+500), and third for the Vikings (+550) and Dolphins (+500). He’s fifth with the Bears job (+800) and with the Jaguars (+1000), he’s further down the list.

Another former Bills’ coordinator is getting a close look. Current Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is on all the betting odds lists. He might be the most likely candidate in Denver, where he has a relationship with their new general manager. Broncos odds haven’t yet been released.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy and recently fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores seem to be coalescing the most support, in general, but Daboll is right behind them.

