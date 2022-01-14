Jordan Poyer named first-team All-Pro by Associated Press

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was finally named first-team All-Pro on Friday after regular season voting by the 50 members of the Associated Press concluded. It’s the first such honor of Poyer’s career and well-deserved.

Poyer finished second in voting behind Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans, but two safeties make the first team. Two votes separated Poyer from the second-team All-Pro safeties, including his teammate, Micah Hyde (10).

Poyer is the first Bills safety on the All-Pro team since 1992 (Henry Jones).

A handful of other votes went to Bills players, but not enough for them to make the first or second teams. Linebacker Matt Milano, Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and kick returner Isaiah McKenzie all received one vote.

Last year, receiver Stefon Diggs was first-team All-Pro while Josh Allen and CB Tre’Davious White were second-team. WR Cole Beasley (1) RT Daryl Williams (1), C Mitch Morse (1), P Corey Bojorquez (2), PR Andre Roberts (6), ST Andre Roberts (1), and ST Tyler Matakevich (1) all received votes. None of them received votes this year.