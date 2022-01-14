Join “Super Wild Card Weekend” on Twitter Spaces at 10 AM ET tomorrow!

It’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And for the first time in history, the Buffalo Bills host the division rival New England Patriots. Join the Buffalo Rumblings crew as they are joined by the Pats Pulpit crew as we break down the keys to victory for both teams. Join us live on Twitter Spaces, 10 am, January 15th, 2022.

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1yNGaYwyEPvGj

