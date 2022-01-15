Since the Buffalo Bills came into existence, they have played 34 postseason contests, but only twice have the Bills taken on the New England Patriots in the postseason.

Buffalo’s postseason debut came at home at War Memorial Stadium against the then-Boston Patriots during the 1963 season AFL East play-in game, a contest played in snow and inclement weather. That day, the extreme weather was a factor and snow limited the power running of Bills legend Cookie Gilchrist during a 26-8 loss to Boston.

Fifty-nine seasons later, the third-seeded Bills welcome the sixth-seeded Patriots to Highmark Stadium for an 8:15 PM Saturday showdown, with conditions expected to resemble that 1963 playoff game, Saturday’s game is the 125th meeting all-time between the Bills and New England, with the Patriots leading the series 77-46-1.

Buffalo is listed as a four-point favorite at home vs. the Patriots. The Bills will be wearing their blue jerseys with white pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Saturday’s game from home:

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: The game will be carried nationally on CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Fan 590 AM (Toronto), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio

Online: NFL Game Pass, NFL.com Game Center

Betting Odds*

Line: Bills by 4

Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Final Injury Report

Buffalo Bills

Will play: DE Efe Obada (ankle), WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee).

New England Patriots