Four Downs: Bills are incredibly healthy heading into the playoffs

The playoffs are finally here, and the Buffalo Bills are set to take on the New England Patriots in frigid conditions at Highmark Stadium. Four Downs will help get you ready for kickoff with injury updates, game previews, and much more.

Injury-free heading into the playoffs

The Bills play the biggest game of the season on Saturday night, and I can’t remember seeing an injury report as clean as the one released on Thursday afternoon. It looks like head coach Sean McDermott will have the entire 53-man roster at his disposal as Efe Obada and Emmanuel Sanders have been full participants multiple days this week.

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/gifY3kFoX4 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 13, 2022

Podcast of the Week

It is not often that I will say something kind about the Patriots, but this week I plan on making an exception. Mike D’Abate, host of Locked on Patriots, joined Joe Marino this week to preview Saturday’s matchup, and it is a must listen. Joe is the best of the best when it comes to podcasting about the Bills, and combining him with Mike for a show provides listeners with an incredible amount of insight and respect for both team. If you haven’t listened yet, you can find the episode here.

Vidcast of the Week

With so much buildup to Saturday night, i wanted to make sure our readers caught the latest episode of “Code of Conduct” with J. Spence. In Tuesday night’s episode, he caught up with current Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam. Anthony Dixon also joined the show for a bit, but the time with Gilliam truly makes this a must watch.

Precition: Bills 24, Patriots 13

This one is closer than the final score indicates, with a late Josh Allen rush TD securing the victory for the Bills. Saturday night will fit the narrative that many are expecting, with plenty of rush attempts and strong defensive play from both squads. The Bills survive and advance to the Divisional round of the playoffs.