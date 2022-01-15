Bills vs Patriots is most enticing Wild Card matchup for national fans

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots have a rubber match this week after splitting their regular-season matchups 1-1. Because of the heightened stakes featuring two divisional teams, national fans are all over this matchup as the game of the week.

In national polling by SB Nation Reacts, 25% of NFL fans are most looking forward to the Bills vs Patriots, just edging out a monster matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

Perhaps even more striking in the polling is the rate at which Patriots fans are confident about this game. In polling of just the fans over at Pats Pulpit, SB Nation’s New England Patriots blog, fans were confident that the Patriots were going to win at a staggering 82% clip. Just 85% of Patriots fans are overall confident in the direction of the franchise, which is a bit curious based on the voting for this game.

For their part, Bills fans are once again 100% confident in the direction of the team after they have now won the AFC East for two consecutive seasons. During their midseason slump, it will into the 20s at one point.

