Bills vs Patriots: New England will have depleted secondary, no LT Isaiah Wynn

The Buffalo Bills have lost CB Tre’Davious White and OG Ike Boettger for the year, but their injury report for this game is 100% clear. The same can’t be said for the New England Patriots heading into Saturday night’s Wild Card game.

New England will be without their starting left tackle, Isaiah Wynn, and their starting cornerback Jalen Mills. Wynn is dealing with an ankle injury while Mills wasn’t activated from the COVID-19 list prior to Friday’s deadline.

To compound the Mills news, backup cornerback Shaun Wade is also on the COVID list, leaving New England with just three healthy cornerbacks on their active roster. They have called up practice squaders D’Angelo Ross and De’Vante Bausby to fill in, but both are incredibly unproven.

On the o-line, New England hasn’t announced how they will handle Wynn’s absence. Justin Herron filled in for the mid-game injury, but they could also flip right tackle Trent Brown to the left side, where he spent the 2018 season.