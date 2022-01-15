Buffalo Bills inactives for Wild Card Weekend vs. New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills have no injuries to speak of heading into their Wild Card clash with the New England Patriots. That’s the best news that the team could have heading into the postseason tournament.

New England, on the other hand, is dealing with some injuries and with COVID-19, as starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn is out with an ankle injury and starting corner Jalen Mills remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Just Efe Obada and Emmanuel Sanders missed last week’s game for Buffalo, and neither player carried an injury designation into tonight’s game, so they’re ready to roll.

Who’s up and who’s down for tonight’s playoff matchup? Here’s the full list.

RB Matt Breida

After being active last week to return kickoffs, Breida is a healthy scratch this week.

WR Marquez Stevenson

The rookie won the job as the primary return man after a rough day at the office for Isaiah McKenzie, but after his own rough game against the Atlanta Falcons, Stevenson is inactive for the second straight week. McKenzie will handle kickoff return duties, and it’s likely that starting safety Micah Hyde will be the punt returner.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Once again, the Bills go with one tight end in Dawson Knox and a fullback who can play tight end in Reggie Gilliam. That’s it.

OT Bobby Hart

The Bills are fully healthy up front, so Hart is a healthy scratch once again.

DE Efe Obada

While the veteran is healthy, Buffalo chooses to go with Boogie Basham, who had a sack last week against the New York Jets.

DT Eli Ankou

Even though the big run-stuffer was elevated from the practice squad, he’ll be a healthy scratch tonight. Vernon Butler, Harrison Phillips, Star Lotulelei, and Ed Oliver will man the middle for what should be a run-heavy attack.

LB Joe Giles-Harris

The practice squad linebacker was elevated today, but he is a healthy scratch with everyone else on the main roster healthy.

Gameday roster & inactives: pic.twitter.com/Izd81WFdgM — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 15, 2022

Here are the inactive players for New England.