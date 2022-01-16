Leslie Frazier to interview with Miami Dolphins; full Bills coordinator interview rundown

There is one more interview happening between a Buffalo Bills coordinator and an NFL team looking for a head coach. It was previously reported that Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll would interview with both the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier would interview with the Bears. Now we can add the Dolphins to Frazier’s dance card, as well.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Daboll will interview with both the Dolphins and Bears on Sunday, the day after Buffalo’s colossal offensive performance drove a win over the New England Patriots. Frazier will also interview with the Dolphins on Sunday, but meet with the Bears later this week.

By rule, all of those interviews must take place in Western New York or virtually because the Bills are still in the playoffs. This window following the Wild Card game is the only time the coaches can meet with teams until after the conference championship games, as long as the Bills keep winning. Then, they can’t be officially hired by another team until after the Super Bowl.

The Bears are also interviewing Bills’ assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their vacant GM spot this week. Schoen will also sit with the New York Giants about their vacancy.

Daboll, who has served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and play caller since the 2018 season, makes a lot of sense for teams searching for an offensive-minded head coach. Daboll has overseen a Bills offense that has become one of the NFL’s best and highest-scoring offenses. In 2020, he was named the NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year by the Associated Press.

Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey is the most likely replacement for Daboll, should he get a head gig somewhere else.

Frazier would provide a calming influence to the scattered Chicago Bears, or any team looking to settle down a rocky situation. He would likely hire an offensive play caller to run that side of the football in the same way McDermott has done in Buffalo with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Other than the calming demeanor, Frazier has led an outstanding defense since coming to Buffalo and has shown an ability to defend the pass in ways many other coaches have failed. He was a finalist for the Houston Texans head coach job a year ago.

Defensive line coach Eric Washington makes the most sense as a potential replacement for Frazier. Washington led the Carolina Panthers defense a year after current Bills coach Sean McDermott left.