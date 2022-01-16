Rematch: Bills vs Chiefs set for divisional round

For the fourth time in the last two seasons, the Buffalo Bills will play the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s becoming a bit of a habit, playing one regular season game and one postseason game, and this is the third straight contest in Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bills and Chiefs both won their Wild Card weekend games, as did the fourth-seed Cincinnati Bengals, so the top-seeded Tennessee Titans will host the four seed Bengals while the two-seed Chiefs host the Bills.

Buffalo and Kansas City are the cherry on top of the weekend. They will play at 6:30 PM Eastern on Sunday night as the final game of the round.

Last year, the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City to go to the Super Bowl. Buffalo spent all offseason reloading for another shot at the Chiefs.

In October, the Bills went to Missouri and dismantled the Chiefs, 38-20. Kansas City had four turnovers, including three from Patrick Mahomes, in an otherwise even contest. The big difference between then and now is the loss of Bills’ All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White, who was injured at the end of November. While Josh Allen carved up the Chiefs’ secondary, Buffalo’s secondary was able to limit the Chiefs’ passing attack in a way they couldn’t in 2020.

Both teams won their division in 2021, so a 2022 regular season game is also in the cards. It’s a budding rivalry in the conference and the stakes couldn’t be higher.