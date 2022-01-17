Circling the Wagons: Bills pummel the Pats in the Wild Card, 47-17

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ huge, momentous, embarrassing win over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs. We discuss dominance on all sides of the ball, Josh Allen’s fire level, head coach Sean McDermott and his coaching staff showing no mercy to Bill Belichick, what this meant to us as Bills fans, the amazing play of Devin Singletary, Dawson Knox, Micah Hyde and the defense, and much more!

We announce the winner this week’s giveaway, and we discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

