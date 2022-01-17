Bills vs Chiefs: Buffalo opens as small underdog in divisional round

The Buffalo Bills have opened as an underdog for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s not a surprise. What is a slight surprise is how small the line is; Buffalo started as a 2.5-point underdog and the line has already moved down to 2 overnight.

Kansas City gets the home field, which usually accounts for 3 points, so on a neutral field, the Bills would actually be favored in this game.

The over/under is the highest it’s been in a while. With two prolific offenses, the total points in the game is set at 54. All told, bettors predicted a 28-26 win for the Chiefs.

Buffalo covered the spread and beat the Chiefs outright earlier in the year, but Kansas City was not playing well then and the Bills had Tre’Davious White in the secondary. Both of those things have changed.

To continue a storyline from the season, Buffalo still hasn’t won a one-score game.