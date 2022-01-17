Mario Addison the only injury for Buffalo Bills after playoff win

As the Buffalo Bills coasted to victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday, they also managed to avoid any clusters of injuries with their win. Speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Sean McDermott only named a single player with a noteworthy ailment from the game: defensive end Mario Addison, who hurt his shoulder on a tackle attempt in the second half.

Addison is Buffalo’s leading sack artist for the second consecutive year, finishing the regular season with seven sacks. Before he came out of the game, Addison had a solo tackle on the stat sheet.

Addison was spotted with a shoulder sling on his social media, but McDermott called him “day-to-day” with his injury. That means he has a chance to play on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. If he can’t go, the Bills will count on Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and others to pick up the slack.