Bills AGM Joe Schoen moves on to second round for New York Giants GM job

Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen has moved on to the second round of interviews for the New York Giants’ general manager job. According to Jordan Raanan, ESPN’s Giants reporter, Schoen is meeting in person with the Giants on Tuesday and is the first known second interview.

Tom Pelissero reports Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles is also receiving a second interview. Poles was a finalist with the Carolina Panthers last year while Schoen didn’t make it out of the first round.

In all, nine candidates interviews with the Giants for the job.

Schoen has also interviewed for the open Chicago Bears general manager position.

The general consensus around Schoen is that he and one of Buffalo’s coordinators will be a package deal; either offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will come to work on getting the most out of a young quarterback or defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier will come in to right the ship, be a mentor figure, and hire an offensive guru to manage that side of the ball. Daboll appears to be the front-runner, according to unconfirmed reports.

The Buffalo Bills could lose two of their top lieutenants in the front office in consecutive offseasons, after number-three man Dan Morgan left for the Carolina Panthers a year ago to become their top assistant.

Originally with the Panthers, Schoen started as an intern in 2000 and worked his way up the scouting ranks. He moved to Miami in 2008, moving up their ladder to the Miami Dolphins’ number-three spot from 2014 to 2017 before getting the promotion to come to Buffalo. His focus has usually been in the college scouting ranks as opposed to pro personnel and free agents.

The Bills have a strong culture in the personnel department. After 2017, vice president of player personnel Brian Gaines was hired by the Houston Texans as general manager. Morgan moved up, and now Schoen becomes the next name on the list. The Bills have put together a solid roster in the six years since Beane has taken over the helm.