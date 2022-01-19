BBR: Joe Marino chats “Go Bills” and win over the Patriots

In the latest episode of BBR, I am joined by Joe Marino—the esteemed host of the Locked on Bills podcast. We spend some time discussing the Buffalo Bills’ 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots, and expectations of the Divisional Round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe also provides an update on his new book, appropriately titled Go Bills, that will be finished following the season. You can find more information here on his latest endeavor. You can listen to the episode below, and share your thoughts in the comments section on Saturday night’s victory.

