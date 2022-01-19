Bills vs Chiefs: Bills Backers pre-game events in KC

The Buffalo Bills thoroughly dominated the New England Patriots, 47-17 in an AFC Wild Card game to advance into the Divisional Round.

Up next: a 6:30 PM ET date this coming Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game.

Many Bills fans are preparing to make the trek to Kansas City for this playoff game, Buffalo’s second game in Kansas City this year. If you’re heading to Kansas City this weekend, there are two pre-game gatherings planned for Bills fans, along with a game-day tailgate across from Arrowhead Stadium.

There are two official Bills Backers of Kansas City gatherings on Saturday night. The first one is at Al’s Bar & Grill (10911 MO-45 in Parkville), and the other is at Taps on Main (1715 Main St.) in Kansas City. Both parties begin at 5 PM CT, with Al’s holding a raffle to win Bills memorabilia, like an autographed Micah Hyde jersey. All proceeds from the raffle go back to a charity.

As for the official game-day tailgate, admission costs $74.99 and includes all-you-can-eat food (a barbecue buffet) and drinks (liquor, beer, wine, seltzers) starting at 2:30 PM CT (three hours before kickoff). There will also be televisions to watch the first divisional playoff game, a live DJ, games, and more. The tailgate party occurs inside Lot X at 4501 Blue Ridge Cutoff). They’re asking fans attending the tailgate and game to wear all blue to contrast with the Chiefs colors.

For more information, be sure to visit the Bills Backers of Kansas City Facebook page.