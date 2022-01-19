Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Death to the Evil Empire

In this celebratory episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat, and Brando break down Saturday’s throttling of the New England Patriots. They discuss the significance from a statistical and generational perspective, as well as where the game ranks all-time for Buffalo Bills fans.

Also, Pat and Brando share what it was like to be at the game, plus a Salute to a Standout of the Drought and a Sabres Update.

