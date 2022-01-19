Buffalo Bills Links, 1/19: Bills preparing for rematch vs. Chiefs

Last season, the Buffalo Bills saw their Super Bowl dreams die vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. All offseason, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott said they were doing everything they can to tailor their roster to beat the Chiefs.

Sunday evening, the Bills will get a shot at revenge and a chance to show whether they’ve closed the gap on the Chiefs when the third-seeded Bills (12-6) travel to take on the second-seeded Chiefs (13-5) in an AFC Divisional Round game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by giving early thoughts on this matchup between two teams that dominated their foes in the Wild Card round.

The Bills and Chiefs easily dispatched of their respective opponents in the Wild Card round, with Buffalo routing the New England Patriots 47-17 and Kansas City crushing the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21. On Sunday, these two high-octane offenses will meet in Kansas City for a berth in the AFC title game.

We break down the key matchups to watch, analyze why Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Kansas City’s offense will provide a stiff test for Buffalo’s top-ranked defense, see why these teams have mutual respect for each other, and get expert predictions for the most anticipated showdown of the Divisional Round.

Josh Allen had more passing touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four). Buffalo scored a touchdown on all seven of its possessions (not counting the kneel down at the end of the game). The Bills’ top five wideouts all contributed to the offense’s domination of the New England Patriots. Micah Hyde once again proved why he’s one of the league’s best. We relive all of the highs from Buffalo’s 47-17 trouncing of the Patriots in the Wild Card round, hand out positional grades, dissect a perfect performance from Buffalo’s offense, analyze how the Bills’ red zone offense has been on fire of late, and much more!

We discuss how offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier are juggling preparing the Bills for their next playoff game with preparing for their head-coaching interviews, learn how the Bills rolled over $2.3 million in unused cap space for the 2022 season, and find out how the NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt spent a wild weekend in Buffalo cheering on the Bills vs. the Patriots.