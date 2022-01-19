Buffalo Bills Links, 1/19: Bills preparing for rematch vs. Chiefs

Last season, the Buffalo Bills saw their Super Bowl dreams die vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. All offseason, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott said they were doing everything they can to tailor their roster to beat the Chiefs.
Sunday evening, the Bills will get a shot at revenge and a chance to show whether they’ve closed the gap on the Chiefs when the third-seeded Bills (12-6) travel to take on the second-seeded Chiefs (13-5) in an AFC Divisional Round game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by giving early thoughts on this matchup between two teams that dominated their foes in the Wild Card round.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Chiefs: Buffalo opens as small underdog in divisional round - Buffalo Rumblings
- Mario Addison the only injury for Buffalo Bills after playoff win - Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five playoff Buffalo Bills to watch against the New England Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five playoff New England Patriots to watch at the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Penalty Recap: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, Wild Card - Buffalo Rumblings
- Snap count notes: Buffalo Bills Wild Card victory - Buffalo Rumblings
- One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills pummel the New England Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings
- Listing the absurd accomplishments of Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills in Wild Card game - Buffalo Rumblings
- Circling the Wagons: Bills pummel the Pats in the Wild Card, 47-17 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills AGM Joe Schoen moves on to second round for New York Giants GM job - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Draft: AFC East picks & order update - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Buffalo vs. Kansas City: Round 2
The Bills and Chiefs easily dispatched of their respective opponents in the Wild Card round, with Buffalo routing the New England Patriots 47-17 and Kansas City crushing the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21. On Sunday, these two high-octane offenses will meet in Kansas City for a berth in the AFC title game.
We break down the key matchups to watch, analyze why Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Kansas City’s offense will provide a stiff test for Buffalo’s top-ranked defense, see why these teams have mutual respect for each other, and get expert predictions for the most anticipated showdown of the Divisional Round.
- The Rematch II: Bills head to Kansas City on Sunday for AFC divisional round | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ No. 1 defense faces stiffer test vs. much-improved Patrick Mahomes in divisional round - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Bills vs. Chiefs set for divisional round playoff in KC: Here are 5 early thoughts on matchup - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills view Chiefs rematch as another milepost moment on their journey - Democrat & Chronicle
- Observations: Mutual respect shown as Bills and Chiefs prepare for Round 4 | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills to face Chiefs on Sunday in AFC Divisional Round - WGR 550
- Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes set up divisional showdown with Bills, Josh Allen - Kansas City Chiefs Blog- ESPN
- What they’re saying | Why Bills at Chiefs is the most anticipated game of the divisional round - BuffaloBills.com
- Adversity plays a role in the Bills’ growth as they prepare to face a familiar foe - BuffaloBills.com
- Chiefs vs. Bills spread, odds, picks: Expert predictions for NFL Divisional Round playoff game with Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen – The Athletic (subscription required).
- 2022 NFL Playoffs expert predictions, odds, spreads, picks: Packers, Titans join the fray; Chiefs and Bills face off in Divisional Round – The Athletic (subscription required).
- Everything you need to know to watch Bills vs. Chiefs playoff game - Democrat & Chronicle
- Stefon Diggs remembers iconic photo after Bills loss to Chiefs last year; Here’s what McDermott told him after - newyorkupstate.com
- When Bills face Chiefs ‘all the cameras come out’: KC players react to facing Buffalo - newyorkupstate.com
Last thoughts on Wild Card win over Patriots
Josh Allen had more passing touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four). Buffalo scored a touchdown on all seven of its possessions (not counting the kneel down at the end of the game). The Bills’ top five wideouts all contributed to the offense’s domination of the New England Patriots. Micah Hyde once again proved why he’s one of the league’s best. We relive all of the highs from Buffalo’s 47-17 trouncing of the Patriots in the Wild Card round, hand out positional grades, dissect a perfect performance from Buffalo’s offense, analyze how the Bills’ red zone offense has been on fire of late, and much more!
- Upon Further Review: If Brian Daboll and/or Leslie Frazier coached their final Bills home game, what a way to go out | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Josh Allen’s transcendent game and the Bills’ devastating WR usage: 7 observations from the win over the Patriots – The Athletic (subscription required).
- Position grades: First-down calls demonstrate the big gap between Bills and Patriots | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Jim Kubiak: In perfect game, Bills’ Josh Allen thrives no matter what the Patriots try to throw at him | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Analysis: Bills offense is on fire in the red zone the past six weeks | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Devin Singletary dominates the Bills’ backfield share in win over Patriots | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Volin: Bills’ Josh Allen in same ballpark as Patrick Mahomes - WGR 550
- Next Gen Stats: Josh Allen’s 5 most improbable completions | Super Wild Card Weekend - BuffaloBills.com
- What quarterback coach Jordan Palmer texted Bills’ Josh Allen before Patriots’ rout | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
We discuss how offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier are juggling preparing the Bills for their next playoff game with preparing for their head-coaching interviews, learn how the Bills rolled over $2.3 million in unused cap space for the 2022 season, and find out how the NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt spent a wild weekend in Buffalo cheering on the Bills vs. the Patriots.
- Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier balance potential life-changing interviews with playoff preparations | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Wannstedt: If not Harbaugh, Bears should hire Daboll - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills roll $2.3 million in unused cap space into next season | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Kyle Brandt breaks down his trip to Buffalo for Super Wild Card Weekend - BuffaloBills.com
Loading comments...