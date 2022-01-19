All our coverage: Bills vs Chiefs rematch in AFC Divisional round

For the fourth time in two seasons, the Buffalo Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs. Just like in 2020, in 2021 there is a regular season and a postseason showdown. After the Conference Championship Game a year ago, the teams will square off in the Divisional round this year.

Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will get the lion’s share of the headlines all week, but that’s just scratching the surface of this game. It’s what the two teams will do to neutralize the opposing QB that’s going to largely determine the game. Both quarterbacks are capable of putting the entire game on their shoulders.

The Bills opened as a 2.5-point underdog but the line has moved down to +1.5 by the time of this writing, per DraftKings SportsBook. At the same time, after opening at 54, the line has moved up to 54.5. Folks are betting the Bills and the over. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

