Billieve: Previewing Atlanta Falcons and Week 17

The Buffalo Bills seized control of the AFC East with a dominant 33-21 win over the New England Patriots in Week 16. If the Bills are to win their second consecutive divisional title, they need to win their final two games, a mission that begins with Sunday’s 1 p.m. EST home game vs. the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium in Week 17.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico have everything you need to know as the Bills look to earn their third straight win and continue their march to another AFC East crown.

Among the topics discussed:

How great did it feel to see Josh Allen, Isaiah McKenzie, Micah Hyde, Stefon Diggs and the entire offensive line play well in Buffalo’s Week 16 win over the New England Patriots?

Will there be any kind of letdown following the emotional 33-21 road win over their AFC East rivals?

The Falcons come to town holding on (barely) to faint playoff hopes in the NFC, but are not a good team. They are fortunate to be 7-2 in one-score games while both turning the ball over a lot and generating plenty of turnovers.

If the Bills avoid costly turnovers, they should be able to roll before a raucous home crowd.

Atlanta’s primary offensive playmakers are rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who is closing in on a 1,000-yard season, veteran QB Matt Ryan, and dynamic running back Cordarelle Patterson, who is a dual-threat as a runner and as a receiver.

How can the Bills, who generally excel at limiting opposing tight ends, contain Pitts?

What does Buffalo need to do to take away Patterson, who has already set single-season career highs for rushing yards (579), rushing touchdowns (six), receiving yards (523) and receiving touchdowns (five).

Even if DT Ed Oliver misses the game, Buffalo’s defensive line should be able to generate ample pressure on Matt Ryan.

What kind of role should we expect to see from Isaiah McKenzie and fellow wideout Cole Beasley?

Josh Allen should be in line for another huge day against a banged up and suspect Falcons secondary.

Why getting Devin Singletary and the running game going is so important?

Ryan Bates and Dion Dawkins led a revitalized offensive line in New England. Hear why we think Bates should remain in the starting lineup, and why, despite having to face Dante Fowler and Grady Jarrett, Buffalo’s o-line should be able to build on last week’s performance.

Check out the latest Billieve Podcast as Boccacino and D’Amico give their thoughts and score predictions on Buffalo’s first home game in Orchard Park vs. the Falcons since the 2005 season.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.