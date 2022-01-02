Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons broadcast info, announcers, streaming, radio, television

After earning a 33-21 win over their bitter AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, last week, the Buffalo Bills’ path to their second straight divisional crown is clear: win out, and earn back-to-back AFC East titles for the first time since winning four straight from 1988-1991.

While the Bills and the Patriots have identical 9-6 records, Buffalo owns the tiebreaker thanks to a better record in divisional games (Buffalo is 4-1, the Patriots are 3-2).

The Bills can take that next step towards winning the division and earning a home playoff game on Sunday, when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Highmark Stadium for a 1 p.m. EST home game in Week 17.

Buffalo seized control of the AFC East race thanks in part to Josh Allen, Buffalo’s All-Pro quarterback, who compiled arguably the most complete game of his young career. Allen completed 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards with three touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the road win over New England, becoming the first NFL player with at least 100 passing touchdowns and at least 20 rushing touchdowns in their first four seasons in the NFL.

Allen’s receivers also enjoyed huge games, led by Isaiah McKenzie (11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown) and Stefon Diggs (seven passes for 85 yards and a TD). Devin Singletary rushed for a touchdown and finished with 78 all-purpose yards, while Micah Hyde picked off Mac Jones twice as the Bills split the season series with the Patriots.

Buffalo became the first team since the Indianapolis Colts in 2005-2006 to go to Foxborough and hand the Patriots losses in back-to-back seasons, and the first team since the Denver Broncos in 1995 and 1996 to hang double-digit losses on New England in consecutive seasons.

On the other side, the Falcons held onto their faint playoff hopes in the NFC with a 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 16. Matt Ryan completed 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards and threw a tie-breaking 12-yard touchdown to Hayden Hurst, and Foye Oluokun preserved the win with an interception at the Atlanta one-yard line with 33 seconds remaining.

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting all-time between the Bills and the Falcons. Atlanta leads the all-time series 7-5, but the Bills earned a 23-17 win in the most recent clash, on Oct. 1, 2017. Stephen Hauschka made three fourth-quarter field goals, Tre’Davious White picked up a fumble and ran it back 52 yards for a touchdown, Charles Clay added five receptions for 112 yards, and Hyde picked off Ryan twice to fuel Buffalo’s win.

This will be Atlanta’s first trip to Orchard Park in 16 years, when the Falcons defeated the Bills 24-16 on Sept. 25, 2005. Technically, the Bills hosted the Falcons on Dec. 1, 2013, but that game, a 34-31 Falcons’ win in overtime, was played in the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Buffalo is listed as a 14.5-point favorite vs. the Falcons. The Bills will be wearing their blue jerseys with white pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Sunday’s game from home:

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: The game will be carried on FOX on WUTV and CFTO in Buffalo, WUHF in Rochester, WFXV and WSYT in Syracuse and Utica, WSYT and WICZ in Binghamton, WICZ, WSYT and WYDC in Elmira, WXXA in Albany, and WFXP in Erie. View the broadcast map.

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter).

Streaming: FuboTV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY.

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Fan 590 AM (Toronto), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network.

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.

Online: NFL Game Pass, NFL.com Game Center

Betting Odds*

Line: Bills by 14.5

Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Social Media

Twitter: Follow @BuffRumblings for complete Bills coverage on Twitter before, during, and after every game.

Instagram: @buffalorumblings

Facebook: Like Buffalo Rumblings on Facebook!

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Links

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications for the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel to get great shows like The Overreaction Podcast, Code of Conduct, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Food for Thought, Time 2 Shine, and The Chop Up!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

Final Injury Report

Buffalo Bills

Questionable: DT Ed Oliver (ankle), WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee).

Will play: DE Mario Addison (forearm), DT Vernon Butler (illness), S Micah Hyde (forearm), S Jaquan Johnson (illness), RB Taiwan Jones (knee), S Jordan Poyer (shoulder), RB Devin Singletary (ankle).

Atlanta Falcons

Doubtful: CB Fabian Moreau (ribs).

Will play: OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (illness), RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson (rest), TE Lee Smith (rest).

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.