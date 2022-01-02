Buffalo Bills inactives vs. the Atlanta Falcons

The Buffalo Bills face off against the Atlanta Falcons with more of their main roster available than they’ve had in any of the last few weeks. With all of the players previously on the Reserve/COVID-19 list back in action, the Bills just have some regular bumps and bruises to worry about ahead of this week’s matchup.

Buffalo had two players on the injury report this week who carried an injury designation. Are those guys playing this week? Here are the inactives.

RB Matt Breida

Buffalo will once again roll with Zack Moss behind Devin Singletary, as the team prioritizes Moss’s ability in pass protection over Breida’s speed and receiving ability.

WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders played through a knee injury last week, but he did not practice either Thursday or Friday of this week. He’ll sit with both Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley returning to action.

TE Tommy Sweeney

The Bills once again go with 1.5 tight ends active, as Dawson Knox and FB Reggie Gilliam, who played tight end last year, are both active.

T Bobby Hart

With the COVID contingent (Cody Ford, Jon Feliciano, and Dion Dawkins) all available this week, the Bills make Hart a healthy scratch. Tommy Doyle is the swing tackle.

DE Boogie Basham

This year’s second-round pick is inactive while last year’s second-round pick, A.J. Epenesa, is active.

DT Vernon Butler

The Bills elevated Eli Ankou from the practice squad, and Ed Oliver is going to play through an ankle injury, so the coaches chose to deactivate Butler this week. Star Lotulelei is also active.

Here are the inactive players for Atlanta: