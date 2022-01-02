Jon Feliciano officially goes to second-string, as Bills start Ryan Bates in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills have made a change along their offensive line. After a good showing last week in emergency duty, Ryan Bates (or Rick Bates, depending on your perspective) has been installed into the starting lineup. Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford are your backup interior linemen.

From left to right, the new starting line is Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Darryl Williams, and Spencer Brown.

Feliciano and Ford started the season at left and right guards, respectively, but Ford was replaced by Darryl Williams earlier in the season. Williams moved from right tackle and rookie Spencer Brown took over on the edge.

Ike Boettger, who started the last nine games, is done for the year with a torn Achilles.

Obviously that’s a lot of different offensive line combinations for the Bills, but they’ve been quick to switch it up under head coach Sean McDermott. He consistently wants the best five guys out there, so players are moving all over the place. Last week when Boettger was injured, four players ended up at new positions.