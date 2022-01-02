Bills can’t win top seed, appear headed to fourth in AFC following Week 17

The Buffalo Bills can no longer get a first-round bye in the AFC, but the door is slightly ajar for a move up. Still, the most likely scenario is they end up as the four seed following a wild Week 17.

At the center of the drama is the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs. In order for the Bills to move up to third in the conference this week, the Bengals needed to lose. Instead, Cincy’s win keeps Buffalo in the four spot. If the Chiefs or Bengals lose in Week 18 while the Bills win, Buffalo can pass them and get to third or even second if both lose.

Kansas City plays the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati plays the Cleveland Browns. Both the Broncos and Browns are 7-8 and could be eliminated from the postseason by the start of Week 18 if they lose. So that seems unlikely.

In fact, the most likely matchup is the New England Patriots. They currently sit in fifth place and if they win in Week 18, they’ll be the five seed. The rubber match could be on in Buffalo.