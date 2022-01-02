Bills vs. Jets: Buffalo opens as massive favorites to win AFC East in Week 18

If you placed a bet on the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, you probably lost, despite Buffalo being a massive favorite. They won by 14, which was the opening line, but it went up to 14.5 for most of the week including game time. This week, Buffalo is an even bigger favorite to win their second consecutive AFC East title.

According to our friends at DraftKings SportsBook, Buffalo is a 17-point favorite in Week 18 against the New York Jets. The over/under is 45.5 points, so oddsmakers think the Bills are going to win 31-14 or so.

It’s Buffalo’s second three-score odds this season and the fourth one of more than 14 points. In Week 4, Buffalo was a 17.5-point favorite and dismantled the Houston Texans 40-0.

The Bills beat the Jets 45-17 earlier this season, easily covering the 13-point spread in the Meadowlands.

(If you’re keeping track at home, the New England Patriots are 5.5-point favorites in Miami against the Dolphins. If Miami wins, the Bills are the AFC East champs.)

