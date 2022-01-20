Jamie D and Big Newt: A super performance by the Bills

The hosts aren’t excited, you’re excited! Ok, fine, Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton are beyond enthused after the Buffalo Bills spanked the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Newton believes that if Josh Allen plays to 85% of what he did against the Patriots, the Bills will win the Super Bowl.

D’Amico and Newton review the gaudy statistics that the Bills, and in particular Josh Allen, put up during the game, and then discuss what has changed on the offensive line to allow the offense to shine. Not only were the Patriots held without a sack, but the running game wasn’t stopped for a loss on any play.

But where does this win rank in team history? Jamie D and Big Newt disagree with each other about the gravity of the victory.

They then turn their attention to the upcoming game and the Kansas City Chiefs by comparing position groups to see who has the advantage.

