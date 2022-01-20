The Bruce Exclusive: Hyper (Rolly) Polly

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce tackles an insane performance by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills against the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card Round, the loss of Tre’Davious White mattering more now than ever, and why sample size still matters in the playoffs.

