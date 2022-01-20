Buffalo Bills Links, 1/20: Chiefs D has improved since Week 5 clash

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have already played this year, with Buffalo earning a 38-20 win over Kansas City in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football.
But a lot has changed since that game, and both teams have made significant improvements since that early-season clash, a signature win for the Bills. The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce, have always had a high-octane offense. But today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how Kansas City’s defense has gotten better since that Week 5 showdown, and why Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game is shaping up to be the marquee matchup of the weekend.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Chiefs D has improved since first showdown
Back in Week 5, the Bills earned themselves an early-season signature win, traveling to Arrowhead Stadium and emerging with a 38-20 win over the Chiefs in primetime. Since then, both teams have gotten significantly better, particularly along the defensive line. We examine the improvements Kansas City has made to its defense, which was playing at a historically-poor level back in Week 5.
We also hear from the Bills on why they expected a rematch with the Chiefs in the postseason, dissect the key matchups to watch in this AFC Divisional game, learn how Buffalo joined a rare club (and why that could be a good omen for the Bills’ Super Bowl chances), find out what advice Emmanuel Sanders has for his teammates about preparing to play in a hostile environment, and more!
Final thoughts on demolition of Patriots
We go to the All-22 film review to see exactly how safety Micah Hyde came away with that acrobatic interception on New England’s first drive. Plus, heaping praise on starting right tackle Spencer Brown and running back Devin Singletary, and explore how rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle parlayed his hard work into an unexpected touchdown catch.
Harrison Phillips third in Walter Payton Man of the Year “Charity Challenge”
Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has been turning heads with his play on the field, but off the field, Phillips is also making a difference by giving back to Western New York Charities. On Wednesday, Phillips won $5,000 as part of the Walter Payton Man of the Year “Charity Challenge” after he finished third in online fan voting.
Odds and ends
We take a look at the complex handshakes Josh Allen has created for his teammates, and why they’re about more than just having a good time with his teammates. We also discuss the possibility of Buffalo losing assistant general manager Joe Schoen to the New York Giants, see where Allen ranks among the remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs, take a look at the Bills’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, find out which position Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Bills will address in the NFL Draft, and more!
