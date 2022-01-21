For the second straight postseason and the second time this season the Buffalo Bills are traveling out west to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year a Super Bowl berth was on the line, this year it’s a trip to the AFC Championship game, and potentially the chance to host it at home. Here’s a quick brief on one of the quickest teams in the league.

2021 season summary

The Chiefs’ season started off rocky, with the team going 3-4 through the first seven weeks including a 38-20 home loss to the Bills. After that 3-4 start the Chiefs ripped off eight straight wins and have now won ten of their last 11 games. The only loss in that stretch came to the Cincinnati Bengals. They finished the season 12-5, won the AFC West, and finished second in the AFC. Last weekend they easily handed the seven-seed Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.

Head coach

Andy Reid, aka Big Red, is finishing up his 23rd season as an NFL head coach. He’s been with the Chiefs for nine years and has made the playoffs in eight of them. His overall career record is 233-135-1 (0.633 WL%) and his career playoff record is 17-15 (0.531 WL%).

Offensive coordinator

Eric Bieniemy is KC’s OC and has been for the past four seasons. Much like offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Eric Bieniemy has been a head-coaching candidate for the past few years and is expected to be targeted this offseason as well. His offense finished the regular season fourth in points scored and third in yards per game.

Defensive coordinator

Steve Spagnuolo is the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator. He’s managed the defense for Reid since 2019. Prior to Kansas City, Spagnuolo was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. His defense finished the regular season eighth in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed.

Offensive Starters

QB: Patrick Mahomes

FB: Michael Burton

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

WR: Tyreek Hill

WR: Demarcus Robinson

TE: Travis Kelce

LT: Orlando Brown ^

LG: Joe Thuney ^

C: Creed Humphrey *

RG: Trey Smith *

RT: Andrew Wylie

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

LDE: Chris Jones

LDT: Jarran Reed ^

RDT: Derrick Nnadi

RDE: Frank Clark

LB: Ben Niemann

LB: Anthony Hitchens

LCB: Charvarius Ward

RCB: L’Jarius Sneed

CB: Mike Hughes ^

FS: Juan Thornhill

SS: Tyrann Mathieu

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie