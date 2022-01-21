Buffalo Bills Links, 1/21: Keys to Bills vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in an AFC Divisional round playoff game, and both these teams are riding high with dynamic offenses and stout defenses.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the keys for the Bills to emerge victorious and earn their second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship game.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Has Buffalo closed the gap on the Chiefs?
The Bills knew they would see the Chiefs again in the postseason, and now, Buffalo has a shot at redemption following last year’s 38-20 setback vs. Kansas City in the AFC Championship. Among the keys for the Bills to emerge victorious: how will their wide receivers deal with Kansas City’s “sticky” press coverage, can Buffalo’s league-leading defense find a way to neutralize Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce, and can Josh Allen protect the football and not let the moment get too big for him?
We also discuss how both of these teams love to run trick/gadget plays, hear from Allen on his quarterback rivalry with Mahomes, get the latest injury news for both teams, and find out why rookie edge rusher Greg Rousseau is excited to return to Arrowhead.
- PlayAction: Bills WRs must contend with Chiefs’ ‘sticky’ press coverage | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills top-ranked defense to face “overwhelming amount of weapons” vs. Chiefs - Democrat & Chronicle
- Can Josh Allen be contained by Chiefs defense? That may be the key to showdown - Democrat & Chronicle
- Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen is more ready for the moment with Chiefs than last year | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- PlayAction: Bills on alert for Chiefs’ trick plays near goal line | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Trick plays, deception, gadgetry: Whatever you call it, Bills and Chiefs unafraid to get goofy – The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills’ Josh Allen gives his take on budding rivalry with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes - newyorkupstate.com
- Manning-Brady 2.0? Why Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen could be AFC’s next great QB rivalry - ESPN.com
- Josh Allen & the Bills look to stay hot against the Chiefs - BuffaloBills.com
- Kurt Warner believes Bills are ready to beat Chiefs - WGR 550
- Thursday injury reports for Bills, Chiefs - WGR 550
- Rookie DE Greg Rousseau ready to return to Kansas City | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills roundtable: Do Bills need to beat Chiefs for season to be a success? | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Bills/Chiefs previews, score predictions
We break down this rematch of last year’s AFC title game, hear score predictions from Bills beat writers, get NFL scouts’ perspectives on this Divisional Round game, and more!
- Game Preview | Bills at Chiefs | Divisional Round - BuffaloBills.com
- How we see it: News’ writers predict Bills-Chiefs in AFC divisional game | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- NFL divisional-round playoff game picks, schedule guide, bold predictions, odds, injuries, matchup keys and more - ESPN.com
- NFL playoff predictions unplugged: 3 scouts pick divisional-round winners, including a Bills team ‘on a mission’ – The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL playoff picks against the spread: Sheil Kapadia likes two underdogs to cover in the divisional round – The Athletic
- View from Vegas: Will Bills fall victim to the post-Belichick hangover? | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
The NFL Draft is still months away, but that isn’t stopping us from studying mock drafts to see who the Bills will select in the first round. Plus, why CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz sees a special connection between current Bills quarterback Josh Allen and fan favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tom Brady was impressed by how Allen and the Bills thoroughly dismantled the New England Patriots, local artists collaborate on a Josh Allen snow sculpture, and more!
- Bills mock draft reaction: Is Alabama WR Jameson Williams more of a bargain or a risk after his knee injury? – The Athletic
- Alan Pergament: CBS’ Jim Nantz sees something special in Josh Allen and Ryan Fitzpatrick off the field, too | Television | buffalonews.com
- Tom Brady shares thoughts on Josh Allen, Bills’ performance vs. Patriots - newyorkupstate.com
- Sean Kirst: In Cuba, celebrated artists team up to honor All-Snow Bills quarterback | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Bills QB Josh Allen on ‘family’ atmosphere: ‘Nobody wants to leave the locker room’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Christine Baranski loves Buffalo Bills, tells Colbert she gets loud during games - newyorkupstate.com
