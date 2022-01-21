Buffalo Bills Links, 1/21: Keys to Bills vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in an AFC Divisional round playoff game, and both these teams are riding high with dynamic offenses and stout defenses.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the keys for the Bills to emerge victorious and earn their second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship game.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Has Buffalo closed the gap on the Chiefs?

The Bills knew they would see the Chiefs again in the postseason, and now, Buffalo has a shot at redemption following last year’s 38-20 setback vs. Kansas City in the AFC Championship. Among the keys for the Bills to emerge victorious: how will their wide receivers deal with Kansas City’s “sticky” press coverage, can Buffalo’s league-leading defense find a way to neutralize Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce, and can Josh Allen protect the football and not let the moment get too big for him?

We also discuss how both of these teams love to run trick/gadget plays, hear from Allen on his quarterback rivalry with Mahomes, get the latest injury news for both teams, and find out why rookie edge rusher Greg Rousseau is excited to return to Arrowhead.

Bills/Chiefs previews, score predictions

We break down this rematch of last year’s AFC title game, hear score predictions from Bills beat writers, get NFL scouts’ perspectives on this Divisional Round game, and more!

Odds and ends

The NFL Draft is still months away, but that isn’t stopping us from studying mock drafts to see who the Bills will select in the first round. Plus, why CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz sees a special connection between current Bills quarterback Josh Allen and fan favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tom Brady was impressed by how Allen and the Bills thoroughly dismantled the New England Patriots, local artists collaborate on a Josh Allen snow sculpture, and more!