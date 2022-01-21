Buffalo Bills rooting interests: Should Bills fans root for Bengals or Titans?

This weekend, the Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs in a game to determine who will head to the AFC Championship. It’s the biggest game of the weekend and has received that respect around the league, but who should Bills fans be rooting for in the other games?

Buffalo Bills over Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, January 23rd, 6:30 PM Eastern

Line: Chiefs by 2

The Bills win and they are in their second straight AFC Championship Game. This is the team they built themselves to stop. If they can’t beat the Chiefs, it’s going to get more and more difficult as Josh Allen’s contract balloons. This is the best roster they’re going to have, their best shot with defenders in their prime. I’m not one for hyperbole, and it’s not “now or never” as long as Josh is the QB, but this is your time, Buffalo. Seize it.

If the Bills win and the Titans lose, Buffalo hosts the AFC Championship Game. That would be an epic party. I also think the Bills would have an easier time defeating the Titans than the Bengals, with Cincy’s epic passing attack against Buffalo without Tre’Davious White. I’m leaning toward the home-field advantage and the MAFIA party.

The Bucs have two potential head coach options on their staff, so a loss by them would allow two teams to get head coaches before the Bills’ coordinators are available. The longer the Bills win, the worse it gets for their OC and DC to find head gigs.

How is that line so low? Really, I want the Packers to lose so Nathaniel Hackett can get a head coaching job while the Bills’ coordinators are busy preparing for a football game. It has nothing to do with whether I like the Packers or 49ers (but this would also keep the Chris Berman special alive). This result would also keep moving the 49ers’ draft pick down the board, and they traded their first-round selection to the Miami Dolphins, so let’s keep lowering it.