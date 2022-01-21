Buffalo Bills healthy as can be ahead of Kansas City Chiefs showdown

When the Buffalo Bills battle the Kansas City Chiefs in this weekend’s playoff match, they’ll be at full strength when the game kicks off. Aside from their handful of players on season-ending injured reserve, the only player on their injury report this week was Mario Addison, and he’ll be available on Sunday.

Addison (shoulder) was hurt in the win against the New England Patriots, and wore a sling on his shoulder early in the week. Limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he was a full participant for Friday’s practice, and the Bills didn’t bother to give him an injury designation.

The only other player on Buffalo’s practice report was Stefon Diggs, who had a veteran rest day on Friday. Interestingly, other veterans like Jerry Hughes and Cole Beasley didn’t have their typical rest days. That could be chalked up to the extra day off from a Saturday game, or maybe the Bills are just gearing up their team for the biggest game of the season so far.

The Chiefs listed two players as questionable for the game. Cornerback Rashad Fenton didn’t practice all week, and running back Darrel Williams only practiced on Friday in a limited fashion.