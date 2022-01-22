Circling the Wagons: Ex-Chief Joe Valerio breaks down Bills vs Kansas City

In this episode, we talk with former Kansas City Chiefs player Joe Valerio from the Bleav in Chiefs podcast to discuss the upcoming AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. We discuss where the Chiefs have come since their meeting in Week 5, how to attack the Chiefs on offense and defense, the Chiefs’ slow starts this season, Jerick McKinnon becoming a weapon, a prediction, Big Man Touchdowns, and much more! We also share a Postgame Twitter Space recording from after Bills’ win against the New England Patriots, and a voicemail from Nate’s mom. Listen now and Go Bills!

