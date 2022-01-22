 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Circling the Wagons: Ex-Chief Joe Valerio breaks down Bills vs Kansas City

Bills/Chiefs Playoff Preview!

By ctwpod
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

In this episode, we talk with former Kansas City Chiefs player Joe Valerio from the Bleav in Chiefs podcast to discuss the upcoming AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. We discuss where the Chiefs have come since their meeting in Week 5, how to attack the Chiefs on offense and defense, the Chiefs’ slow starts this season, Jerick McKinnon becoming a weapon, a prediction, Big Man Touchdowns, and much more! We also share a Postgame Twitter Space recording from after Bills’ win against the New England Patriots, and a voicemail from Nate’s mom. Listen now and Go Bills!

Follow Joe on Twitter: @JoeValerio73

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications for the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

In This Stream

All our coverage: Bills vs Chiefs rematch in AFC Divisional round

View all 21 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...