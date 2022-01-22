 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BBR: Thoughts on Joe Schoen, Devin Singletary, Ed Oliver and more on the Buffalo Bills

By Anthony Marino
The Buffalo Bills are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday night. While the Bills are ready, I find myself to be a rambling host of a Bills podcast, with plenty of thoughts to share with our listeners. Emotions are somewhat high, so I figured it would be best to get it all out there with our loyal listeners.

Catch the latest episode below, as I discuss the injury report, Joe Schoen, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. I also reference Sean Murphy’s latest article, and why Ed Oliver and Devin Singletary are my difference makers on Sunday. Be sure to share your thoughts on the game prior to kickoff, and go Bills!

