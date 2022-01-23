Billieve: Divisional Round preview vs. Kansas City Chiefs

In the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico have everything you need to know as the Bills look to continue their 2021 revenge tour and earn their second win over the Chiefs this season.

Among the topics discussed:

We start off by reliving the glory that was Buffalo’s 47-17 dismantling of the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense were perfect in knocking off New England, and it was thoroughly enjoyable to see Bill Belichick miserable while watching the Bills pound his Patriots.

Turning our attention to Sunday night’s playoff game, this matchup, a rematch of last year’s AFC title game, seemed destined to happen.

The Bills should feel confident with their offense clicking on all cylinders and the defense making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.

But this will be the stiffest test Buffalo’s D has faced since Tre’Davious White was lost for the year. Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and co. represent a formidable challenge to Leslie Frazier’s defense.

These teams met up on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, with Buffalo prevailing 38-20.

Kansas City’s defense has improved dramatically since then, and pass rushers Chris Jones, Melvin Ingram, and Frank Clark will challenge Buffalo’s resurgent offensive line.

Buffalo’s running game has found its groove, led by Devin Singletary. An X-factor for the Bills: how well the team has run the ball when fullback Reggie Gilliam is on the field.

Buffalo has changed up its run scheme from zone blocking to a pin and pull system, relying on the athleticism of the offensive line, and that is one of the key reasons why the Bills’ offense has become more balanced.

Unlike last year, when the moment seemed too big for him, Josh Allen needs to stay in control of himself and his emotions and not force throws when nothing is there.

How will Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders and Buffalo’s wideouts handle the sticky press coverage of Kansas City’s corners?

Jamie and I argue over whether Buffalo’s defensive line has improved since these two teams last met. In that meeting, Buffalo got after Mahomes without bringing a single blitz.

Check out the latest Billieve Podcast as Boccacino and D’Amico give their score predictions as Buffalo seeks its second straight appearance in the AFC title game.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.