Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs broadcast info, announcers, streaming, radio, television

After suffering a 38-24 setback to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 AFC Championship, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott said they would use the offseason to do everything they could to tailor their roster to beat the Chiefs.

Sunday evening, the Bills will get a shot at revenge and a chance to show whether they’ve closed the gap on the Chiefs when the third-seeded Bills take on the second-seeded Chiefs in an AFC Divisional Round game at 6:30 PM EST at Arrowhead Stadium.

This is the second clash between these AFC powers this year. Back in Week 5, the Buffalo Bills traveled to Arrowhead Stadium and made a statement on Sunday Night Football, defeating the Chiefs 38-20 in primetime.

Buffalo’s players and coaches had a feeling they would see the Chiefs again come playoff time, and after the Bills routed the New England Patriots and the Chiefs knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wild Card weekend, the Bills have their shot at redemption.

Sunday’s game is the 52nd meeting all-time between the Bills and Chiefs. The Bills lead the series 27-23-1, including splitting the previous four playoff meetings.

Buffalo is listed as a 1.5-point underdog on the road against the Chiefs. The Bills will be wearing their white jerseys with white pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Sunday’s game from home:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM EST

Channel: The game will be carried nationally on CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount Plus, and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Fan 590 AM (Toronto), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio

Online: NFL Game Pass, NFL.com Game Center

Line: Chiefs by 1.5

Final Injury Report

Buffalo Bills

Will play: DE Mario Addison (shoulder).

Kansas City Chiefs