Divisional Round Pre-Game Twitter Spaces Sunday @ 11 AM ET with JSpenceTheKing!

JSpenceTheKing hosts a conversation with Cover 1 and Arrowhead Pride ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Join us on Twitter, Sunday, January 23, 2022. 11 AM Eastern / 10 AM Central.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications for the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.