Buffalo Bills playoff inactives at the Kansas City Chiefs

Today, the Buffalo Bills are in Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, though, it’s a win-or-go-home scenario for the right to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

The Bills have zero injury designations heading into today’s game, so all of their scratches this evening are of the healthy variety. Who’s up and who’s down? The full list is below.

RB Matt Breida

Buffalo continues to roll with Devin Singletary as the lead man and Zack Moss as the second fiddle. Moss had arguably his best game of the season against Kansas City in Week 5, totaling 92 scrimmage yards on 12 touches. Either way, Breida is the odd man out again this week.

WR Marquez Stevenson

The rookie is a healthy scratch once again, meaning that Isaiah McKenzie will return kicks and Micah Hyde will return punts.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Buffalo rolls with just Dawson Knox at tight end, with fullback/tight end Reggie Gilliam the only other option at the position, although offensive tackle Tommy Doyle stated his case with a one-yard touchdown grab last week.

T Bobby Hart

Speaking of Doyle, he’s the sixth offensive lineman—and with Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford both healthy, that leaves Hart as the odd man out again.

DT Vernon Butler

With the pass rush firmly in mind, Buffalo goes light at defensive tackle, with only Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips, and Ed Oliver active. A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, and Efe Obada are all active.

CB Nick McCloud

The Bills elevated an extra cornerback just in case of an injury before the game, but McCloud will be a healthy scratch this week.

S Josh Thomas

See above regarding the elevation. Thomas and McCloud were perfect “break glass in case of emergency” candidates, but since there is no emergency, the Bills will roll with their normal defensive back group.

Here are the inactive players for Kansas City: