Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: Divisional Round first-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have long been thought of as the two best teams in the AFC. For much of the lead-up to this season, most people expected that they would meet again in the AFC Championship Game. While those people were wrong about the round, they were right about the playoff rematch, as the two teams square up in tonight’s highly anticipated rematch one round early.

The stakes are clear. The winner hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday at 3:30 PM EST. The loser goes home and wonders what might have been. This is the fourth meeting between the two teams in the last two seasons. Last year, the Chiefs beat Buffalo 26-17 in the regular season before winning 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game. This year, Buffalo beat Kansas City 38-20 in the regular season.

Josh Allen. Patrick Mahomes. The No. 1 defense in the 2021 NFL season. A defense that has allowed more than 30 points just once since October. This is a marquee matchup, folks, make no mistake about it. It doesn’t get any better than this.

Your first-half thread is here, friends.

