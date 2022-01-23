Buffalo Bills 14, Kansas City Chiefs 14: Second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have battled for a half, and we’re 30 game minutes away from seeing the result of that battle.

Buffalo lost the toss, and they executed a 13-play drive to score on their first possession. The Bills converted two fourth downs—one at midfield to extend the drive and another from the two-yard line to score. The first fourth down was a Josh Allen sweep. The second was a toss to Devin Singletary for a two-yard score. Buffalo led 7-0.

Not to be outdone, the Chiefs turned around and marched down the field themselves. Quarterback Patrick Mahoney did most of the damage with his legs, scrambling three times for 49 yards. The last of those runs was a seven-yard touchdown—a diving score that evened things at seven.

The teams traded punts on their next two possessions, as Matt Haack booted a gorgeous 49-yard punt that Tyler Matakevich batted back into play for Reid Ferguson to down at the one. Buffalo forced a punt after just three plays, and Micah Hyde signaled for a fair catch on Buffalo’s 43-yard line.

Buffalo punted again on their third possession, as a third-down handoff to Devin Singletary was snuffed out by rookie linebacker Nick Bolton. This punt wasn’t quite as effective, as it merely pinned the Chiefs at their own 13 after a Mecole Hardman fair catch.

The Chiefs wasted no time, gaining chunk yards on their first four plays to advance to Buffalo’s 21-yard line. A three-yard loss on a reverse to Tyreek Hill slowed the momentum a bit, but a Clyde Edwards-Helaire catch-and-run gave Kansas City a 3rd & 3. Jerick McKinnon lowered the boom on Dane Jackson to gain the first down, setting up a goal-to-go situation. An Ed Oliver sack on first down put the Chiefs behind the sticks. The Bills sacked Mahomes again on third down, but Dane Jackson was called for holding, setting up 1st & GOAL again. Two plays later, Mahomes made a phenomenal throw to Byron Pringle for a touchdown, giving the Chiefs a 14-7 lead after the Harrison Butker extra point.

Buffalo moved to midfield in one play, as Josh Allen hit Cole Beasley for 24 over the middle. A completion to Stefon Diggs and another to Beasley gave the Bills 3rd & 2, which Buffalo converted on an in-cut to Gabriel Davis. The Bills were in field goal ranged with 53 seconds to play. Two Allen sweeps took the Bills inside the red zone. Allen hit Davis over the middle on the next play for a touchdown. Tyler Bass tied the score at 14 with the PAT.

After another defensive holding call gave Kansas City a first down, two passes to Tyreek Hill and another Travis Kelce moved Kansas City into field goal range. Butker attempted a 50-yard field goal, and he doinked it off the right upright to keep the game tied.

This is your second-half thread, folks. Keep those good vibes flowing. Go Bills!